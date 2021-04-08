BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested again Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing at the Idaho Statehouse.

It’s the fourth time the man known for leading a 2016 armed standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge has been arrested in Boise since August, and his third arrest to occur at the state Capitol building.

The first arrest at the Statehouse followed a protest last August when more than 100 protesters shouted down and forced from a hearing room lawmakers considering a bill to shield businesses and government agencies from coronavirus-related liability. Bundy was arrested for trespassing when he wouldn’t leave the room and banned from the building for a year. He was arrested again the next day when he returned despite the ban.

Bundy is representing himself in that case. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, telling the court he doesn’t believe his actions were illegal. Last month, Bundy was arrested on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court because he wouldn’t don a mask in order to enter the Ada County Courthouse, as required by the court rules. Last weekend, Bundy and several of his followers staged protests at the county courthouse and outside the judge’s house, decrying the case against him.

Video taken by an onlooker at the Statehouse on Thursday shows Idaho State Police officers lifting Bundy from a wheeled cart and placing him a police car. Bundy repeatedly asked the officers, “By what authority are you arresting me?”

It wasn’t immediately known why Bundy was at the Statehouse on Thursday. Court records did not immediately show if Bundy has obtained an attorney for the latest charge.