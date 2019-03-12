BRUSSELS (AP) — A small group of British citizens who oppose Brexit were in an Irish pub in Belgium’s capital when they watched a vote on their country’s future.
The Britons drinking beer in Brussels had their eyes fixed intently on the James Joyce pub’s TV as lawmakers in London said “yea” or “nay” to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.
The agreement’s resounding defeat Tuesday night drew a smattering of applause in the bar, which is located down the road from the headquarters of the EU’s executive European Commission.
At other times, the anti-Brexit crowd booed May and cried “Yes! Yes!” when the possibility of the U.K. abandoning its planned departure was mentioned.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Worried travelers seek answers about the 737 MAX 8. Here is what passengers should know.
- Passenger missed boarding doomed Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 by minutes
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Pelosi waves off impeachment, says it would divide country
- A shredded book, a passport: What 157 victims left behind VIEW
The pub’s co-owner, Jessica Fitch, summed up the mood before the vote, saying Brexit makes her “feel like something has been ripped away from me.”