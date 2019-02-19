CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — And now for the weather on Mars: NASA’s newest lander is offering daily reports on the red planet’s frigid winter.
Starting Tuesday, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory is posting the highs and lows online , along with wind speed and atmospheric pressure from the InSight lander.
On Sunday, InSight recorded a high of 2 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 17 Celsius) and a low of minus 138 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 95 Celsius). Compare that with Sunday’s coldest U.S. temperature: minus 27 degrees (minus 3 Celsius) in Taylor Park, Colorado.
Scientists need to know the local Mars weather to determine if InSight’s seismometer is registering real marsquakes or simply wind or pressure changes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Obama quietly gives advice to 2020 Democrats, but no endorsement
- Alec Baldwin wonders whether Trump's 'SNL' attack poses 'a threat to my safety'
- Coalition of states sues Trump over national-emergency declaration to build border wall
- He threw away a napkin at a hockey game. It was used to charge him in a 1993 murder.
InSight landed near the Mars equator in November. NASA’s Curiosity rover is also providing weather updates, while roaming around Mars.