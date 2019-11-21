BERLIN (AP) — An American and an Australian who were freed by the Taliban this week after three years in captivity are now in Germany receiving treatment at a U.S. military hospital.

American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks were met at the U.S. Air Force’s Ramstein base in southern Germany by U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell and Australian Ambassador Lynette Wood after they arrived late Wednesday, an U.S. official said Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the case, says both men were taken to the nearby Landstuhl Regional Medical Center where they’ll stay for some time for medical evaluations and a reintegration process.

The two former American University in Kabul professors were freed Tuesday in Afghanistan in exchange for three top Taliban figures.

The Australian embassy had no comment.