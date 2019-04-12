ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Police are deployed around Algeria’s capital to deter protesters arriving for an eighth straight Friday of demonstrations against the country’s leadership.

Protest organizers are encouraging Algerians to come out in Algiers or other cities to show that they’re not satisfied with the departure of longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and want wholesale political change.

Anger is mounting over military chief Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah, who was instrumental in Bouteflika’s departure but then threw his support behind interim President Abdelkader Bensalah, seen as part of the old regime.

Bensalah was named interim president this week and announced new elections for July 4. Protest appeals online call for both Bensalah and the military chief to step down.

Police are lining plazas and checking all vehicles entering Algiers.