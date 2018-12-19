TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania says it has expelled two Iranian diplomats for alleged illegal activities that threaten the country’s security.
A spokesman from the Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the two diplomats were expelled for “violating their diplomatic status.” The spokesman said the move followed talks with other countries, including Israel.
Private Top Channel television said the Iranians are suspected of illegal activities related to a World Cup match between Albania and Israel two years ago. About 20 people were arrested in Albania and Kosovo following that match, which was threatened with an alleged terrorist attack.
Albanian officials would not confirm that report.
Albania is also home to more than 2,000 members of the Iranian exile opposition group Mujahedin el-Khalk, which moved from Iraq.