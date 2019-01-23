ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A judge in Alaska has ordered jail time for a man who skied with his son to a bear den, where they killed a mother bear and her two cubs, unaware that a research camera was recording them.
Andrew Renner was sentenced Tuesday to three months in jail while his 18-year-old son Owen Renner received 30 days of suspended time in connection with the April killings.
The Renners didn’t know until later that the killings were caught on video by a motion-activated camera set up as part of a wildlife observation program.
Prosecutors say the men pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including illegal killing of the bears.
Andrew Renner’s attorney, Scott Sterling, declined comment Wednesday. An attorney for Owen Renner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.