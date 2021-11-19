JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A federal magistrate Friday ordered the continued detention of a man who has been accused of leaving threatening messages against Alaska’s U.S. senators, a spokesperson for the Alaska U.S. attorney’s office said.

Lisa Houghton, by email, said Jay Allen Johnson was “ordered by the court to continue to be detained. In considering all of the information presented, the court did not find any condition that will sufficiently protect the community if Mr. Johnson is released.”

The hearing was requested by the defense, she said.

A message seeking comment was left for an attorney for Johnson. A motion for a hearing that was filed last week on Johnson’s behalf was shown as unavailable on a federal court records system.

Friday’s hearing, described as a bail review hearing, was held by U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott A. Oravec in Fairbanks.

Oravec last month ordered that the case be sent to the next available grand jury for consideration.

Johnson, of Delta Junction, is accused of making threats against U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and of threatening to burn down properties owned by Murkowski in a series of messages left over months.

Johnson, at an earlier hearing, said he is “a senior citizen and I am highly disabled and I will not be carrying out any of these threats.”

“I just apologize to everybody,” he said later.

His wife has said her husband was in pain after recent surgeries and that he “gets very angry listening to politics on the news.”