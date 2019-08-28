BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The mayor of Alabama’s largest city is promising to help students there attend the state’s public colleges “tuition free,” but many details of the plan are yet to come.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin posted a video Wednesday describing his so-called “Birmingham Promise.”

He created a stir Tuesday when he tweeted that in 2020, Birmingham high school graduates could attend in-state public colleges “tuition free.”

Woodfin says the program is aimed at covering funding gaps after students apply for financial aid. He adds Birmingham will contribute $10 million over five years and private donors would provide additional funds. Woodfin likened the program to a moon shot, adding “fundraising won’t be easy.”

The mayor says he’ll announce more details later.

The Birmingham City Schools have 23,000 students from pre-K through 12th grade.

