WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — The mayor of Wetumpka in central Alabama says a possible tornado has caused significant damage to the city’s downtown, with several buildings on the ground after an intense storm passed through the area.
The Montgomery Advertiser reports Mayor Jerry Willis said the senior center near the river and the police department were among the buildings damaged Saturday afternoon. Video from the scene showed several collapsed buildings, overturned cars and toppled trees and power lines.
No injuries have been reported. Wetumpka is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Montgomery.
Damage also was confirmed in Autauga County.
Sheriff Joe Sedinger says a mobile home overturned near the Independence community, but no injuries were reported.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham said radar indicated a tornado was in the area.
___
Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com