MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man on charges of murder and boating under the influence following a Fourth of July boating collision on an Alabama lake that killed two people.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol troopers on Monday announced the arrest of 41-year-old Damien Bruno of Clanton.

Authorities said two boats collided after dark on that holiday at Lake Jordan, a reservoir north of Montgomery. Killed in the crash were 26-year-old Devin Clay Jackson and 17-year-old Travis Lee House.

Authorities say Bruno is being charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree and boating under the influence of alcohol.

It was unclear if Bruno has an attorney who could comment for him.