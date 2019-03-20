LINDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama newspaper owner who promoted a revival of the Ku Klux Klan says he has a deal to sell the business.

Editor Goodloe Sutton tells The Associated Press this week’s issue of The Democrat-Reporter of Linden, Alabama, could be his last.

Sutton wouldn’t go into details about the supposed buyer, and he’s been trying to sell for years. The weekly has few local advertisers.

But Linden Mayor Charles Moore says he was recently contacted by a newspaper company interested in purchasing Sutton’s operation.

The 80-year-old Sutton prompted a firestorm last month with an editorial criticizing Democrats that began: “Time for the Ku Klux Klan to night ride again.”

Sutton turned over the operation to an African-American employee afterward, but she quit weeks later in a dispute with Sutton.