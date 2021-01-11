MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Barry Moore’s personal Twitter account was suspended — leading him to delete the account — following tweets he made in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

It was not immediately clear what led to the suspension, but the congressman for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District tweeted, and in some cases deleted, comments about the riots that seemed to minimize the violence as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“We have more arrests for stealing a podium on Jan. 6th than we do for stealing an election on November 3rd!” read one tweet from Moore’s personal account, that was captured in a screenshot by journalist Jamie Dupree. The tweet appeared to be a comment on the arrest of a man who was photographed smiling and carrying a lectern as the mob took over the Capitol.

In another he wrote: “Understand it was a black police officer that shot the white female veteran. You know that doesn’t fit the narrative.” The tweet was later deleted, according to the Politwoops projects that archives the deleted tweets of politicians.

Moore’s chief of staff, Shana Teehan, confirmed the suspension of Moore’s personal account to WDHN News.

“Yes, he was suspended, but then deactivated his account because of the censorship of conservative voices he saw happening,” she said.

Advertising

Moore announced on Facebook that he had shut down his personal Twitter account.

“Sunday evening, I deactivated my personal Twitter page after seeing many other conservative voices wrongfully silenced on social media,” Moore said in a statement released through his office.

Moore said on Facebook that his office Twitter account would remain active and provide information about Congressional activities.

Moore issued an official statement through his office that condemned the violence at the Capitol.

“Wednesday was a dark day for our nation and I emphatically condemn yesterday’s tragic events,” Moore said in a statement a day after the riot. “This building belongs to the people, who – without question – deserve to be heard, but what we saw yesterday was a disgrace to the principles we have long embraced.”