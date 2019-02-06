HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city is responding to the state’s decision against prosecuting a police officer who mistakenly killed a black man in a shopping mall on Thanksgiving.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and others have scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning about the slaying of Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office announced Tuesday that a police officer won’t be prosecuted for fatally shooting Bradford at a mall in Hoover as Black Friday shopping began.

The officer mistakenly shot Bradford after seeing him running with a gun following a shooting. The review showed that Bradford didn’t shoot his gun.

Demonstrators burned U.S. flags outside Hoover City Hall after the state’s decision against charges. Activists say they’ll protest at the attorney general’s office in Montgomery on Wednesday.