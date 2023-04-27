WASHINGTON — Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified documents, tried to obstruct federal investigators and has a “troubling” history of racist and violent remarks, according to a Justice Department filing that offered the clearest picture to date of his motives.

In an 18-page filing released before a hearing Thursday in a Massachusetts federal court, the department’s lawyers argued that Teixeira needed to be detained indefinitely because he posed a “serious flight risk” and might still have information that would be of “tremendous value to hostile nation states.”

He tapped into vast reservoirs of sensitive information, an amount that “far exceeds what has been publicly disclosed” so far, they added.

On Thursday, a judge ruled that Teixeira would remain in custody while he considered evidence that raised serious questions about the military’s decision to grant him a high-level security clearance — and a request by Teixeira’s court-appointed lawyers that he be released immediately to the custody of his parents on $20,000 bond.

The new details presented by prosecutors, including photos and previously undisclosed direct messages, went beyond procedural issues to the unanswered questions at the heart of the case: Why would a young man jeopardize his future to share intelligence with online friends? And why did the military grant him wide access to its secrets?

The government’s filing offered some clues about his state of mind.

Prosecutors disclosed that he was suspended from high school in 2018 after making alarming comments about the use of Molotov cocktails and other weapons, and trawled the internet for information about mass shootings. He engaged in “regular discussions about violence and murder” on the same social media platform, Discord, that he used to post classified information, the filing said, and he surrounded his bed at his parents’ house with firearms and tactical gear.

Teixeira was also prone to making “racial threats,” prosecutors said.

This behavior — so disturbing it was flagged by local police when he applied for a firearms identification card — raised new questions about how Teixeira obtained a top-secret security clearance. And on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed it had suspended two of the airman’s superiors, pending an investigation into their supervision of him.

Teixeira’s lawyers dismissed the government’s claim that their client represented a threat to the country, or his community.

His reference to bomb making in high school, which rattled some of his classmates, took place during his sophomore year and was never repeated, they said. In the 90-minute hearing at the federal courthouse in Worcester, Massachusetts, his lawyers also played down the idea that he would have an opportunity to turn information over to the United States’ enemies.

The government provided “little more than speculation that a foreign adversary will seduce Teixeira and orchestrate his clandestine escape from the United States,” his lawyers wrote in response to the department’s memo.

His legal team also offered a fleeting first glimpse at possible defense arguments, claiming that the government has not offered proof Teixeira ever intended for the information posted to a private social media server “to be widely disseminated.”

That did not go over well with the magistrate in the case, David Hennessy, who said he found it “a little incredible the defendant did not foresee that possibility.”

In arguing for his confinement, prosecutors described a panicked effort by Teixeira to cover up his actions as law enforcement closed in, including telling a member of a chat group to “delete all messages,” and instructing a user to stonewall investigators.

He also tried to destroy evidence, prosecutors said. Their filing included a series of photos of electronic equipment, including a tablet and an Xbox console, that he hurriedly smashed then tossed in a dumpster near his home in North Dighton, Massachusetts, before his arrest this month. A witness told the government that he threw his phone out the window of his truck as he was driving.

“These efforts appeared calculated to delay or prevent the government from gaining a full understanding of the seriousness and scale of his conduct,” the department wrote. “Any promise by the defendant to stay home or to refrain from compounding the harm that he has already caused is worth no more than his broken promises to protect classified national defense information.”

Teixeira was arrested April 13 and charged with two separate counts related to the unauthorized handling of classified materials. The government has yet to seek an indictment before a grand jury, although prosecutors said in their filing that he could face 25 years — “and potentially far more” — in prison if convicted.

In a preliminary complaint unsealed after he was taken into custody, Teixeira was accused of abusing his top secret clearance with an intelligence unit on Cape Cod to post documents bearing restrictive classification markings to a 50-member chat group on Discord.

Advertising

Shortly before signing off in March, Teixeira told a member of the small group he “was very happy” to share intelligence very few people get to see and solicited requests for information they wanted him to post, prosecutors said in their filing before the hearing.

The material, some obtained through keyword searches of government files, was eventually distributed more widely. The trove of documents made public revealed the access Western intelligence agencies have to internal Kremlin deliberations, while baring concerns of the strained U.S.-led alliance trying to contain Russian aggression without prompting a wider conflict.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Teixeira, who worked as a computer network specialist, had been sharing sensitive information far earlier than previously known and to a much larger group. According to online posts reviewed by the Times, he had begun doing so in February 2022, within 48 hours of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to a chat group of about 600 members.

The filing provided little insight into what prompted Teixeira to leak internal U.S. intelligence assessments, but it cast his actions, which had previously been seen as mainly motivated by his desire to show off to younger friends online, in a somewhat darker light.

Investigators found a small arsenal in his bedroom at the house he shared with his mother and stepfather. Inside a gun locker two feet from his bed, law enforcement officials found multiple weapons, including handguns, bolt-action rifles, shotguns, an AK-style high-capacity weapon and a gas mask. FBI special agents also found ammunition, tactical pouches and what appeared to be a silencer-style accessory in his desk drawer.

Teixeira’s lawyers said his love of the military, and its hardware, impelled him to join the Air Force.

Prosecutors also made public a series of social media posts from 2022 and 2023 in which Teixeira expressed his desire to kill a “ton of people” and cull the “weak minded,” and described what he called an “assassination van” that would cruise around killing people in a “crowded urban or suburban environment.”

How Teixeira obtained the documents that he is accused of posting online has been a critical question for investigators. They believe he used administrator privileges connected to his role as an information technology specialist to retrieve the documents. In his posts, Teixeira said his job gave him access to material that others could not see. “The job I have lets me get privilege’s above most intel guys,” he wrote.

The next major step is likely to be the filing of a grand jury indictment, which would include a much more detailed narrative of the allegations against Teixeira, including a more specific accounting of the charges he will face.

Worcester, a city 50 miles west of Boston, is where Hennessy’s courtroom is based. But the case will eventually be assigned to a federal judge in Boston, assuming it is not moved out of Massachusetts, which remains a possibility, according to people with knowledge of the situation.