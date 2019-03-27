WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force says it will need nearly $5 billion over the next two years to rebuild a Florida base heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael last fall and repair a base in Nebraska struck by flooding this month.

The estimate was disclosed Wednesday by Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson.

The money would have to be approved by Congress. It would be for disaster relief at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida and Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

In a statement, Wilson said the Air Force “desperately” needs $1.2 billion in extra funds this year and $3.7 billion extra in the 2020 and 2021 budgets.

The Air Force said that without that money, it will make other cuts that risk undercutting Air Force readiness for combat operations.