AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — An Air Force Academy cadet has been convicted of sexual assault in a military trial.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports Armis Sunday was convicted Friday after a four-day court-martial.
His attorneys say an appeal is planned based on evidence that the judge barred them from discussing at the trial.
The charge carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. A sentencing hearing began Friday.
Prosecutors say Sunday groped a female cadet while she was asleep in her dorm room. Defense attorneys say the two had consensual sexual contact.
Armis is a third-year student.
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com