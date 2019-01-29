CAIRO (AP) — A humanitarian group warned Monday that a cease-fire in Yemen’s port city of Hodeida is on the verge of collapse, urging the international community — especially the U.S. and Britain — to step up pressure on the warring parties to stick to their commitments.

Clashes have erupted since last week between the Houthi rebels, who control the city, and pro-government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition, threatening to unravel agreements signed in Sweden last month, the U.S.-based International Rescue Committee said in a statement.

“In recent days, with clashes erupting inside Hodeida, and both parties accusing each other of violations, the agreement is increasingly in peril,” Frank McManus of the group said. “Fighting in the city and disruptions to imports through the port could propel the country into a full-fledge famine.”

U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths is scheduled to go to Hodeida later Tuesday in hopes of moving forward on the agreements signed outside of Stockholm. An agreed-upon prisoner exchange has yet to take place, and Griffiths has acknowledged delays in implementing both it and the cease-fire.

Yemen was plunged into civil war in 2014 when the rebels captured Sanaa. A coalition led by Saudi Arabia entered the war on the side of the government in March 2015. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and has generated the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.