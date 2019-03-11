NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Customs agents have seized the biggest shipment of cocaine recovered at the ports of New York and New Jersey in 25 years.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says 3,200 pounds of the drug in 60 packages were seized at Port New York/Newark on Feb. 28. The street value is estimated at about $77 million.
It’s the biggest cocaine seizure at the ports since 1994.
A Customs spokesman says the container was recovered from a ship that originated in South America.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Correction: Ethiopia-Plane Crash story VIEW
- Canada's no-sex, no-money scandal could topple Trudeau
- Trump to demand $8.6 billion in new wall funding, setting up fresh battle with Congress
- Trump signed Bibles. Heresy? Many religious leaders say no
Customs officers turned the drugs over to federal Homeland Security officials for investigation.