TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the arrest of a New Jersey priest on sexual assault charges dating back almost three decades came just two days after a call to the state’s clergy abuse hotline.
NJ.com reports that the state attorney general’s office said the Rev. Thomas Ganley, parochial vicar at St. Philip and St. James Catholic Church in Phillipsburg, was arrested Wednesday on aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault charges. He is 63.
Prosecutors say Ganley was a priest at Saint Cecelia Church in Woodbridge when the alleged assaults took place between 1990 and 1994. They say the victim was between the ages of 14 and 17.
Officials say it’s the first sexual assault case brought by the state’s clergy abuse task force, which was established in September. A message left Saturday at Ganley’s number has yet to be returned.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As Democrats vow to investigate Trump, Mueller's office issues rare statement rebuking Cohen report
- Democrats demand investigation after report that Trump ordered Michael Cohen to lie to Congress
- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is mulling an independent run for president in 2020
- Before Harts plunged off cliff, strain dogged Washington state family
- Commuter knits a ‘rail delay scarf.’ It fetches $8,650 on eBay.