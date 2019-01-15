ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state senator has announced from the Senate floor that she has recently been sexually harassed.
Sen. Renee Unterman of Buford said Tuesday that she hadn’t seen sexual harassment in her previous 29 years as an elected official but had been a victim “in the last couple of weeks.”
Unterman’s comments came in response to the state Senate changing its rules Monday to limit the amount of time accusers have to report allegations against senators and their staffs to two years.
The move was part of a package of rule changes taken up on the first day of the 2019 session.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump invokes one of the worst Native American massacres to mock Elizabeth Warren
- AP fact check: Trump isn't holed up nonstop at White House WATCH
- Trump declares he'll 'never back down' in shutdown fight WATCH
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- At Trump’s inauguration, $10,000 for makeup and lots of room service VIEW
Unterman simultaneously praised Gov. Brian Kemp for issuing an executive order standardizing sexual harassment reporting processes across state agencies and mandating increased training.
Unterman did not say who harassed her.