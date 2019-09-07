ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (AP) — Voters in the North Carolina county where a congressional election was scrapped last year after suspected ballot tampering say the county’s history of underhanded politics makes them wonder whether fairness will continue beyond next week’s special election.

Some say Tuesday’s special election in the 9th Congressional District should be safe from fraud because so many people are watching. But they worry that old habits could return over time.

Since 2010, prosecutors and election officials have received at least a half-dozen complaints of serious election irregularities against both Republicans and Democrats in Bladen County.

Tuesday’s election was ordered after an investigation found a consultant hired by last year’s Republican congressional candidate may have collected, changed or discarded mail-in ballots.