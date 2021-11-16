Strong to damaging winds are spreading over much of the north-central United States and northern Rockies as a vigorous storm system slides east through Saskatchewan and Manitoba, Canada. Nearly all of Montana, most of North Dakota and large swaths of South Dakota and Wyoming are under high-wind warnings, with gusts between 60 and 75 mph possible.

Winds have already gusted above 90 mph in some of the higher terrain of Montana and Wyoming. Clark, Wyo., east of Yellowstone National Park and just south of the Montana border, clocked a gust of 109 mph. The strongest winds will fade after dark but should be reinvigorated as the sun rises Wednesday.

High winds and low humidity levels spurred a high fire danger in the western Plains, Rocky Mountains and even as far south as eastern New Mexico and West Texas, where red flag warnings were in effect Tuesday. One blaze, the Kruger Rock Fire, erupted about three miles south of Estes Park, Colo., prompting evacuation orders for some areas.

The responsible storm system dragged a power atmospheric river into the Pacific Northwest on Monday. It brought severe flooding to western Washington and British Columbia, prompting evacuations and hundreds of rescues as streets transformed into rivers and landslides made some routes impassable. The top-tier atmospheric river, rated Level 5 out of 5, not only drenched the region but also unleashed high winds that cut power to more than 200,000 customers.

The severe weather in Western Washington prompted Gov. Jay Inslee, D, to declare a severe weather state of emergency in 14 counties.

The instigating low pressure system was ejecting east out of Alberta on Tuesday morning, its counterclockwise swirl wrapping a blast of cool Canadian air south and east across the Plains and Intermountain West.

A dome of very high pressure building in its wake will help establish a strong west-to-east pressure gradient, or large change in air pressure over a relatively small distance. That will accelerate air from high to low pressure, boosting winds as they funnel through tight mountain passes on the heels of cold air arriving.

Winds gusted to 81 mph around 11 p.m. Monday in the town of Bearcreek in south-central Montana near the Wyoming border. Nearby Luther also reported a gust of 81 mph, with 79 mph winds in Park County, about 30 miles east-southeast of Bozeman. Bighorn in Sheridan County, Wyo., saw a 78 mph wind gust just before midnight Monday night, while a sensor near Interstate 90 experienced a gust of 96 mph around 5:40 a.m.

Banner, Wyo., also had gusts up to 95 mph, and a 94 mph gust was recorded in Bigfork, Mont. That surpassed even the most bullish computer model output and what many forecasters were calling for.

“We had some reports of upper 50s to 60 mph to our north,” said Krista Plouffe, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Billings. “The big story is to our south in Wyoming near Sheridan.”

Plouffe said her office thinks the culprit may have been mountain waves, which can locally enhance wind along narrow corridors in short yet intense bursts. They form when dense air is forced up a mountain range and then sinks in the lee of the high terrain, eventually bobbing up and down and dragging jet stream momentum from aloft to the surface. Picture a stone in a river — mountain waves are analogous to the ripples that form downstream.

“At Red Lodge, we had mountain waves overnight, too,” said Plouffe. “A little bit off the mountains we also had a sensor that hit 61 mph.”

Plouffe explained that mountain waves are “extremely hard to forecast,” but their development is a commonality between November and March in the Rockies. A similar bout of mountain waves created a destructive windstorm that raked Utah north of Salt Lake City in September 2020 with gusts around 100 mph.

Weather models indicate that the Columbia River Basin, northern Idaho, most of Montana and Wyoming and the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies will see gusts to 60 mph or greater through Tuesday evening, abating some before a resurgence of 40 to 50 mph wind gusts over the Dakotas and western Minnesota on Wednesday. Temperatures will dip from the upper 60s and lower 70s to the 30s and lower 40s.

The same storm system brought disastrous flooding in Western Washington and British Columbia on Monday.

The high waters entered homes and businesses and flooded roads, while the torrents triggered destructive landslides. Hundreds of motorists were stranded in their vehicles due to both flooding and landslides in the region and required rescue.

Four rivers in Western Washington swelled to record levels, while floodwaters overwhelmed the city of Merritt northeast of Vancouver, where its 7,000 residents were evacuated. Two of the community’s three bridges were impassible and floodwaters had rendered the wastewater treatment plant inoperable. Environment Canada issued warnings for up to 10 inches of rain.

Vancouver Harbor saw 5.23 inches of rain, but Hope, to the east, got nearly a foot. Pitt Meadows, just a couple miles east of the Vancouver Metro, reported a total of 7.2 inches. Route 1, the main road east out of Vancouver, was closed due to exceptional flooding.

Some areas of Western Washington have seen 30-day rain totals of around 40 inches. Seattle has seen rain every day this month.

In Whatcom County, Wash., floodwaters rose above some first-floor windows, inundating homes and businesses and causing Cherry Street in Sumas, the town’s main business thoroughfare, to succumb beneath four to five feet of water. The flooding displaced approximately 500 people in the county.

Schools in Bellingham, Wash., were closed for the day due to flooding and unsafe travel conditions, which also forced the closure of many roads in Olympic National Park.

Strong winds also battered the region, with widespread gusts topping 40 and 50 mph. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport clocked a gust to 58 mph Monday morning, its third-highest gust since 2006.

Peak gusts topped 60 mph along the coast and 90 mph in the mountains in western Washington.

In Washington alone, high winds knocked out power to more than 175,000 customers on Monday. At one point, another 50,000 customers were without power across southern Vancouver Island.

Even with the rain having long departed the Pacific Northwest, some rivers are still rising from all of the rain, with an ongoing flood risk. Another storm is expected to bring more rain and mountain snow to the region Thursday night into Friday.

