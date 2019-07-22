KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a joint airstrike by NATO and Afghan forces has killed at least six civilians in eastern Logar province.

Mohammad Naser Ghairat, a provincial councilman in Logar, says two children were among those killed in Sunday night’s attack in Baraki Barak district. A woman and three children were wounded.

Ghairat blamed the international forces in Afghanistan, saying they carried out the airstrike. The alliance did not immediately comment on the reports.

Shah Poor Ahmadzai, the Logar provincial police chief’s spokesman, says a delegation has been sent to the area and that an investigation is underway.

The Taliban, who control roughly half of Afghanistan, said on their Twitter account that five women and four children were killed by the airstrike in Logar.