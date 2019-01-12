KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least five security forces have been killed after their checkpoint came under attack by insurgents in southern Kandahar province.
Aziz Ahmad Azizi, provincial governor’s spokesman, says two other police were wounded in Saturday’s attack in Spin Bolduk district. He said seven Taliban insurgents were killed and six others were wounded in the fighting.
Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, Taliban’s spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack.
Taliban insurgents have been carrying out near-daily attacks targeting Afghan forces.
The violence comes despite stepped-up efforts by the United States to find a negotiated end to the country’s 17-year war.