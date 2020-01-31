KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say two militants pushing a handcart were killed Friday in western Kabul when explosives in the cart detonated accidentally. A civilian was wounded.

Ministry of Interior spokesman Nasrat Rahimi says investigators have not been able to link the bombers to any active militant group in the Afghan capital.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said immediately after the explosion that the explosives were hidden in a handcart.

Faramarz says police are not speculating on who was responsible. They had no additional details.