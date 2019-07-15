KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least nine people have been killed when the truck they were riding in hit a roadside bomb in southern Kandahar province.

Yousof Younosi, a provincial council member, says 18 civilians were wounded in the explosion on Monday afternoon in the district of Khakrez.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but Younosi blamed the Taliban who often use roadside bombs to target Afghan security forces in the province

He says women and children were among those killed but he couldn’t provide an exact breakdown. All the victims were members of the same family and their close relatives who were on their way to a shrine.

Younosi added that some of the wounded are in critical condition.