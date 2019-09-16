KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Militant attacks and more violence killed at least seven people across Afghanistan as the country prepares for presidential elections later this month, Afghan officials said Monday.

At least five civilians, including women and children, were killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in western Farah province on Sunday, according to Mohibullah Mohib, spokesman for the provincial police.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, which occurred near the city of Farah, the provincial capital, but the Taliban are active in the province.

Earlier this month, the Taliban launched an attempt to take the city of Farah, briefly seizing an army recruitment center and setting it on fire. Airstrikes were called in and the Taliban were eventually forced out of the city.

And on Monday, a sticky bomb attached to a mini bus belonging to the university in Ghazni province, exploded and killed the bus driver. Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, said five Ghazni University students were also wounded in the blast.

And in eastern Logar province, a schoolgirl died in the crossfire during a battle in the Mohammad Agha district between the Taliban and the security forces, the police said. A second student was wounded.

The attacks come as the Afghan government is preparing for the upcoming presidential election on Sept 28. Around 100,000 members of the country’s security forces will provide security on polling day.

The Interior Ministry said that 72,000 security personnel will be on duty around the 4,942 polling centers across Afghanistan while nearly 30,000 additional troops will serve as reserve units.