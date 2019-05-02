KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan grand council has come up with a series of recommendations for peace talks with the Taliban after four days of meetings in Kabul.

President Ashraf Ghani convened the council of more than 3,200 participants, known as Loya Jirga, to hammer out a common strategy. The gathering ends on Friday.

The participants, divided into dozens of committees, discussed several issues, including a cease-fire in the 17-year war, and women’s rights in keeping with the tenets of Islam.

Also this week, the Taliban and U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad embarked on another round of talks in Qatar, where the insurgents maintain a political office.

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marudi met Khalilzad in Doha on Wednesday, after meeting the Taliban chief negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the day earlier.