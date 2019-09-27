LONDON (AP) — A senior adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dismissed concerns about tensions arising from Parliamentary debates over Brexit, telling supporters that it isn’t surprising that people are upset about the country’s failure to leave the European Union.

The prime minister has been accused of whipping up division with his charged language about Brexit opponents in the House of Commons this week. But Dominic Cummings told backers at a book launch that the only way to calm tensions is for lawmakers to respect the results of the 2016 referendum.

He said the current chaos is “a walk in the park” compared with the 2016 referendum campaign in which the country narrowly voted to leave the EU. Three years later, Britain and its politicians remain bitterly divided over how, or whether, to leave the 28-nation bloc.

“We are enjoying this,” he said. “We are going to leave and we are going to win.”

In a raucous, ill-tempered parliamentary debate on Wednesday, Johnson pushed the notion that he is safeguarding the will of the public against the interests of the political establishment. He said postponing the country’s departure would “betray” the people, and brushed off concerns that his forceful language might endanger legislators as “humbug.”

Bishops in the Church of England on Friday appealed for calm amid the growing acrimony.

Advertising

“We should speak to others with respect,” the bishops said in a statement. “And we should also listen. … We should not denigrate, patronize or ignore the honest views of fellow citizens, but seek to respect their opinions, their participation in society, and their votes.”

Johnson took power two months ago with a “do-or-die” promise that Britain will leave the EU on the scheduled date of Oct. 31, with or without a deal cushioning the economic consequences. His foes are determined to avoid a no-deal exit, which economists say would disrupt trade with the EU and plunge Britain into recession.

Concerns abound over how the country would adjust to the sudden shock. Britain’s government watchdog says there is still a “significant amount” of work to do to ensure the country has an adequate supply of medical drugs in case of a no-deal Brexit.

The National Audit Office said additional shipping capacity chartered by the U.K. for sending goods across the English Channel might not be operational until the end of November — one month after the Oct. 31 deadline for Britain to leave the European Union. Of the more than 12,300 medicines licensed in the U.K., about 7,000 arrive from or via the EU, mostly across the Channel.

Meanwhile, in Germany, a poll published Friday by ZDF public television found that 81% of respondents believed Britain would be mainly to blame for a no-deal Brexit at the end of October, with only 10% pointing the finger at the EU.

It said that 15% favored making additional concessions to Britain to prevent no-deal but 77% were against making further concessions.

The poll of 1,325 people, which the Forschungsgruppe Wahlen agency conducted by telephone between Tuesday and Thursday, gave a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

___

Associated Press Writer Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit