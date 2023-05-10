Despite the continuing rise in opioid overdose deaths, one of the most effective treatments for opioid addiction is still drastically underprescribed in the United States, especially for Black patients, according to a large new study.

From 2016 through 2019, scarcely more than 20% of patients diagnosed with opioid use disorder filled prescriptions for buprenorphine, the medication considered the gold standard in opioid addiction treatment, despite repeated visits to health care providers, according to the study, which was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Within six months following a high-risk event like an overdose, white patients filled buprenorphine prescriptions up to 80% more often than Black patients, and up to 25% more often than Latino patients, the study found. Rates of use for methadone, another effective treatment, were generally even lower.

“It was disheartening to see that buprenorphine or methadone treatments were so low, even among patients who just left the hospital with an overdose or other addiction-related issue,” said Dr. Michael L. Barnett, the lead author, who teaches health policy and management at Harvard. “And not only that, but people of color received lifesaving treatment at a fraction of the rate that white patients did.”

Access to medical care, a reason often used to explain racial disparities in treatment, was not necessarily at work here, said Barnett, an associate professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Noting that all the patients regardless of race encountered doctors roughly once a month, he said, “There are two mechanisms left that could explain disparities this large. One is where people of color get their health care, which we know is highly segregated, and another is racial differences in patient trust and demand for buprenorphine.“

Buprenorphine, often marketed under the brand name Suboxone, is a synthetic opioid that satisfies a patient’s cravings for other opioids and prevents withdrawal, without providing a high. It was approved for addiction treatment by the Food and Drug Administration more than two decades ago, but it still faces some resistance and stigma because it, too, is an opioid.

In the study, researchers from public health programs at Harvard and Dartmouth examined claims filed through Medicare’s disability program for prescriptions of buprenorphine and other addiction treatment drugs. The claims, for 23,370 patients nationwide, were filed during the six months following an episode during which a health care provider had determined they had opioid use disorder.

These patients represented a vulnerable population. They qualified for Medicare either because of a mental health disability or a physical one, typically arthritis or back pain. Most were also poor enough to be eligible for Medicaid.

Researchers did not examine the number of prescriptions actually written and compare them to those that were filled. But the findings suggested that far fewer prescriptions were being written than were needed across all racial groups: In the study, only 12.7% of Black patients received any buprenorphine in the six months after the precipitating event, compared with 18.7% of Latino patients and 23.3% of white patients.

Those Black patients also received supplies for fewer days at a time, and maintained the buprenorphine regimen for shorter durations, than Latino and white patients.

In another finding causing concern, patients in the study filled prescriptions at higher rates for medications known to be life-threatening for people addicted to opioids than they filled prescriptions for the lifesaving medicines. Those problematic medications included painkillers and anti-anxiety drugs which, particularly in conjunction with street opioids, can slow breathing and blood pressure to dangerous levels.

Nearly a quarter of the patients filled prescriptions for opioid painkillers, a troubling finding because during encounters with doctors they had already indicated a dependence on opioids. Rates of filled prescriptions for benzodiazepines, like Xanax, Valium and Ativan, differed by race: 23.4% among Black patients, 29.6% among Latinos and 37.1% of white patients — all of which far exceeded rates of the patients’ acquisition of buprenorphine.

“A lot of these patients have chronic pain, for which they are receiving opioids, and they might have mental health comorbidities like anxiety that they might be getting benzos for, ” Barnett said. “Very often these patients will end up with more than one controlled substance, sometimes to counteract side effects from another. It’s a complex mix. But we know for sure that these meds are a very bad combination together.”