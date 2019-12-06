PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an active shooter is dead after opening fire on multiple people Friday at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

Escambia Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amber Southard tells The Associated Press that the shooter is dead.

News outlets are reporting that 10 people have been taken to area hospitals.

Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood has confirmed that law enforcement responded to the active shooter. Base spokesman Jason Bortz said both gates are closed and the base is on lockdown.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. One of the Navy’s most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola. The base dominates the economy of the surrounding area and includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

Five people have been taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola, said hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers. She didn’t have any details about their conditions.