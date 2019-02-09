MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The lawyer for a fertility doctor accused of using his own sperm to impregnate a woman in the 1970s says Vermont law forbids DNA paternity tests for sperm donors.
The Times Argus reports that a motion by the doctor’s attorney contends the parentage law designed to protect sperm donors prevents them from being genetically tested to demonstrate paternity. The motion also contends state family courts, not federal courts, have jurisdiction over determining parentage.
A Florida couple sued retired Vermont Dr. John Coates on Dec. 4 in U.S. District Court.
The lawsuit says the couple discovered what had happened when their now-grown daughter sought information about her biological father through genetic testing databases such as Ancestry.com. They say they were stunned when the tests showed Coates was the father.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kellyanne Conway says she was assaulted while dining out; 63-year-old woman charged
- Likely deal would give Trump fraction of desired wall money
- Veterinarians revive cat that nearly froze in Montana
- Spokesman: Cosby's wife, children haven't seen him in prison
- Who's the daddy? Surprise in Swiss orangutan paternity test
___
Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/