DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in Abu Dhabi say a bombing in Yemen has killed a cameraman for the Emirati capital’s state television channel and wounded one of its reporters.
The state-run WAM news agency reported Tuesday that Abu Dhabi officials were mourning the death of Ziad al-Sharabi. It says reporter Faisal al-Dhahbani was wounded in the same attack on Monday in Yemen’s port city of Mokha, which killed another five civilians.
WAM and Abu Dhabi media officials blamed Yemen’s Houthi rebels for the attack.
The UAE is a key member of a Saudi-led coalition that has been at war with the Iran-aligned rebels since 2015.
The Committee to Protect Journalists said, prior to al-Sharabi’s death, that at least 16 journalists have been killed in Yemen since 2015.