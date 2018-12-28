WALL, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been reunited with his dog, more than a year after the pooch was stolen from his car.
The dog-napping happened in Virginia when the owner was on vacation.
A few days ago the Yorkie was taken in as a stray by Richmond Animal Care and Control.
NJ.com reports the dog’s microchip showed its owner lived in Wall Township. The owner, identified only as John T., wasn’t able to drive to Virginia, so volunteers from the shelter drove the dog to New Jersey on Thursday.
___
Information from: NJ Advance Media.