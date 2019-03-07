FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — A 3-year-old Nubian goat named Lincoln is poised to become the first honorary pet mayor of the Vermont town of Fair Haven.
The nanny goat was chosen this week by townspeople for the one-year post at the community’s Town Meeting Day. Lincoln takes office Tuesday.
The ballot of 16 pets was open to all town residents. Most of the other candidates were dogs and cats; a gerbil named Crystal also was a candidate.
Fair Haven is a town of about 2,500 along the border with New York. It does not have an actual mayor.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Nearly 1,500 pulses of lightning recorded off Southern California coast in 5 minutes
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Oregon man who survived snowbound off sauce packets for 5 days gets year of free Taco Bell
- Evacuations in California take place as storm approaches VIEW
- 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer
Town Manager Joseph Gunter says he conceived of the idea as a fundraiser for a playground, but it turned into a civics lesson for kids.