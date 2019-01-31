CHULUOTA, Fla. (AP) — The co-workers of a man slain with his parents in their Florida home told 911 dispatchers they worried about his brother’s mental health.
In three 911 calls released Wednesday, hospital co-workers said they knew something was wrong when 31-year-old nurse anesthetist Cody Amato missed work Friday morning.
The Orlando Sentinel reports one co-worker said he had told her about his brother’s depression and suicidal thoughts.
Grant Amato, 29, is being held without bail on three counts of first-degree murder. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Amato had been kicked out of his parents’ Chuluota home and accused of stealing $210,000 from his family to send to a woman he met on a porn website.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Polar blast envelops Midwest, strains aging infrastructure WATCH
- Surprise arrival of Russia plane to Venezuela fuels intrigue
- James Ingram, a hitmaking voice of ’80s R&B, is dead at 66
- Iowa Sen. Ernst denies allegation of affair with soldier
- AP FACT CHECK: Global warming hasn't gone away despite cold
Defense attorney Jeff Dowdy said authorities have not provided physical evidence linking Amato to the deaths.
___
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/