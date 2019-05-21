NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Cypriot army captain who confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls will remain in police custody for another eight days as investigators continue to build their case against the man who is believed to be the east Mediterranean island’s first serial killer.

A Nicosia district court approved a police request Tuesday to extend the 35 year-old suspect’s detention. Police investigator Yiannis Georgadjis told the court that suspect led police last week to an area outside the capital where additional, unspecified evidence relating to the case was located.

The army officer, whom police haven’t identified, confessed in a handwritten note to the killings of three Filipino women and the daughter of one of them, a Romanian mother and daughter and a woman believed to be from Nepal.