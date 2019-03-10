FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say eight children were taken to hospitals for evaluation after their church bus overturned on a highway during heavy rains.
News outlets report the bus with a driver and 11 passengers was returning from a conference in Chattanooga when the accident occurred Saturday along Interstate 840 south of Nashville.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver lost control and the bus struck a median and flipped on its side.
The children were from Bolivar’s Parrans Chapel Baptist Church, which had borrowed the bus from a sister church. Parrans Chapel says in a statement the children were released after being evaluated.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Jetliner crashes in Ethiopia, killing 157 from 35 countries VIEW
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveils plan to break up Amazon, Facebook and Google
- Supplements won't prevent dementia, but these steps might help ward it off
- Trump signed Bibles. Heresy? Many religious leaders say no
The driver was not injured.
The accident remains under investigation.