FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — States that rely on a major river in the U.S. West are pushing for federal legislation to implement a plan to protect the water amid a prolonged drought.
The Colorado River serves 40 million people in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
The states’ representatives are meeting Tuesday to sign a letter asking Congress to support their drought contingency plan.
Under the agreement, states would voluntarily give up water to keep Lake Mead and Lake Powell from crashing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kellyanne Conway dismisses her husband's concerns that President Trump's mental health is deteriorating
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- DNA testing helps police confirm Ted Bundy killed missing Utah teen
- A risky business in Trump loans: Deutsche Bank’s affinity for an outcast client VIEW
- Trump targets Biden after former VP's verbal slip
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation previously predicted a more than 50 percent chance that water deliveries to Arizona and Nevada would be cut in 2020.
The latest study shows a shortage might be averted. But officials say one good year of snowpack won’t reduce the risks on the river.