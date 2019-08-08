UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and five European countries are marking the 11th anniversary of the conflict between Russia and Georgia with an appeal to Moscow to implement agreements reached in 2008 to withdraw its military forces to positions held before hostilities began.

The ambassadors of Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Poland, Britain and the United States issued a statement Thursday supporting Georgia’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

After the brief war that began Aug. 7, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of two of Georgia’s breakaway republics, South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

The six countries said they are “extremely concerned” about Russia’s deepening security relationship with the two areas as well as the “intensification of the so-called borderization process,” which they said prolong the conflict and destabilize George and the region.