TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida have recovered a half-million-dollar truckload of stolen tequila.
Hillsborough Sheriff’s spokesman Danny Alvarez said in a statement that a truck driver hauling the load of tequila had stopped for dinner Sunday night at a Tampa area truck stop when he noticed the trailer was no longer attached to his truck.
Deputies began searching and found the semi-trailer at a nearby intersection. Alvarez says deputies watched four men transferring cases of Patron tequila to another box truck. He says that before the deputies moved in, the men had transferred more than 20 cases from the fully loaded truck.
Authorities arrested three men at the scene, and the fourth fled but was arrested a short time later.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Chief of staff Kelly: Trump backed away from wall months ago
- Fake-porn videos are being weaponized to harass and humiliate women: 'Everybody is a potential target'
- Man fled before trial for allegedly killing a Portland girl. U.S. prosecutor thinks Saudi Arabia helped him.
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- With push of button, complaint on airplane noise is filed
Alvarez says the load of tequila was worth more than $500,000.