BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Nearly 50 students at a Georgia high school have been caught sharing naked photos of their classmates.
WSB-TV reports the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the district attorney spoke to students at Union County High and Middle schools in Blairsville about the dangers of sexting on Wednesday after the scope of the scandal became apparent.
Superintendent John Hill says an investigation that began with a parent’s complaint found at least 46 students ages 14 to 18 were involved in what could be prosecuted as felony child pornography. That’s nearly 6 percent of the school’s population.
School police continue investigating, but Hill says the district hasn’t pushed for criminal prosecutions. Students were instead suspended temporarily or sent to an alternative school, based on the severity of their actions.
___
Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html