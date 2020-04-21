Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BUSINESS AS USUAL FOR KIM JONG UN The North Korean leader appears to be handling state affairs as usual, South Korea’s government says after unconfirmed reports described him as in fragile condition after surgery.

2. WHO BIDEN CAN COUNT ON FINANCIALLY As a likely recession looms, wealthy Democratic donors may be the only ones with the ability to pour cash into the party’s effort to beat Donald Trump.

3. SYRIA REFUGEES TO FACE THEIR TORTURERS IN GERMAN COURT Two former members of Syria’s secret police will go on trial in Germany charged with crimes against humanity.

4. SRI LANKANS REMEMBER EASTER BOMB VICTIMS It’s been one year since more than 260 people were killed when three churches came under Islamic State group-inspired bomb attacks during Easter celebrations.

5. HELICOPTER COMPANIES SUED IN KOBE BRYANT CRASH Family members of four passengers killed in the crash with the NBA star and his daughter file wrongful death lawsuits.