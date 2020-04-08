Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. SANDERS DROPS OUT: Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, has ended his presidential bid.

2. POPE CREATES NEW COMMISSION: The Vatican says that Pope Francis has created a new panel of experts to examine whether women can be deacons.

3. DRIVER ADMITS GUILT IN MIGRANT DEATHS: A trucker accused in the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found inside a refrigerated container in England has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

4. NEW BOOK ON MELANIA TRUMP: A Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for The Washington Post has written an unauthorized biography of first lady Melania Trump. Mary Jordan’s “The Art of Her Deal” draws on more than 100 interviews.

5. WHICH MASTERS WE’LL NEVER FORGET: In 1996, Greg Norman blew a six-shot lead and lost to Nick Faldo at Augusta National, the biggest collapse in major championship history.