Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. VIRUS-LINKED HUNGER TIED TO CHILD DEATHS The U.N. says coronavirus-linked hunger is leading to the deaths of 10,000 children a month because of fears of contamination and movement restrictions, AP finds.

2. ‘THIS IS A SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE’ The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine gets underway with the first of some 30,000 Americans volunteering to receive shots created by the U.S. government.

3. US-CHINA SPATS RATTLE GLOBE The tension between Washington and Beijing prompted a German official to warn of “Cold War 2.0” and Kenya’s president to appeal for unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

4. TRUMP RANKLES GOP OVER MAIL VOTING The president’s campaign against voting by mail is setting his party back in swing states in the race to sign its voters up for the easiest and safest way to cast a ballot during the pandemic.

5. WHO’S FAVORED FOR EMMY NODS “The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for TV’s top honors, as the Emmy Awards become the first major entertainment awards to cope with limitations forced by the pandemic.