KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were shot and wounded at a swingers club near Kansas City.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte says the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after a fight outside The SPOTT Lifestyle and Swingers Club. It’s located in an unincorporated area less than 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) east of downtown Kansas City.

Forte says deputies found more than 40 shell casings that were fired from multiple weapons.

Five victims were taken to hospitals in private vehicles, two with graze wounds and the others with injuries that weren’t classified as life-threatening. Forte says it’s possible there were other victims who didn’t want to come forward.

Forte says the department is “at a standstill” because none of the five want to cooperate. No one has been arrested.