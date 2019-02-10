BEIJING (AP) — Accidents on icy highways in central China left at least 13 dead and dozens injured this weekend as millions of families were heading home from the Lunar New Year holiday.
Five were killed shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday in a 23-car pileup near the city of Anqing in Anhui province.
A second accident followed three hours later near the provincial capital of Hefei after a minibus collided with a passenger vehicle.
On Saturday night, two pileups involving at least 100 vehicles killed two and injured 50, 10 seriously, in Guizhou province.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kellyanne Conway says she was assaulted while dining out; 63-year-old woman charged
- Likely deal would give Trump fraction of desired wall money
- Runner survives attack by choking mountain lion to death
- Her knees 'broken beyond repair,' Vonn retiring after worlds VIEW
- Police: School bus driver shot after crash in Minneapolis VIEW
Police said investigations were underway. Both Guizhou and Anhui have been hit by snow and freezing rain, leaving highways dangerously slick.
Photos of the Anhui accident that left five dead posted by online news website The Paper showed smashed vehicles squeezed up against each along a mountainous section of highway.
Despite those incidents, this year’s three-week travel rush has seen relatively few deadly accidents compared to previous years, possibly as a result of tighter vehicle inspections to reduce the number of overloaded or poorly maintained vehicles.