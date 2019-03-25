NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Two of the five inmates who escaped from the Nash County Detention center in North Carolina have been taken into custody.

WRAL-TV reports that Sheriff Keith Stone says the inmates forced through a whole in a fence in the exercise yard at 3:30 p.m. on Monday and escaped. He said it was possible the inmates knew they were in a camera’s blind spot.

The inmates are identified as 28-year-old David Marshal Viverette, 30-year-old David Ruffin Jr., 23-year-old Keonte Daemoan Murphy, 25-year-old Raheem D-Carlos Horne and 22-year-old Laquaris Rashad Battle. It was not immediately clear which of the two had been captured.

Their charges range from possession of a stolen vehicle to assault by strangulation and drug possession.

Stone says the FBI and other area law enforcement departments are assisting in the search. He urged residents to lock their homes and cars while the hunt continues.

This story has been corrected to show the inmates escaped on Monday, not Tuesday.