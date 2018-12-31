ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has rattled Alaska residents on New Year’s Eve but no damage or injuries are reported.
The Alaska Earthquake Center says the quake occurred Monday around 6 p.m. in the Cook Inlet region.
It was widely felt in Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.
The center says the quake is an aftershock of a magnitude 7.0 Anchorage earthquake that struck on Nov. 30.
